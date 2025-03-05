Alabama Power to Develop Utility-Scale BESS on Former Plant Gorgas Site in Walker County

Alabama Power will develop a utility-scale BESS, Gorgas battery facility, on the former Plant Gorgas site in Walker County.

The new 7-acre facility will store up to 150 MW of electricity generated by other Alabama Power resources, equivalent to the capacity required to power about 9,000 homes.

"This facility will help Alabama Power understand how we can best use battery systems on our electric grid so that customers have power when they need it," said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power Chairman, President and CEO.

The facility will be designed as a standalone system that will connect to and charge directly from the electric grid. While construction will initiate in 2025, the project is estimated to be completed by 2027.

The lithium ion phosphate batteries preparing the system will have a 2-hour duration, with the ability to recharge in over 2 hours. Batteries can also help integrate additional clean energy resources into the company's generation mix, providing complementary technology for variable, weather-dependent resources, like solar. T

The decision to reuse the retired site highlights Alabama Power's focus on sustainable solutions reinforcing its community commitment.

"Batteries can charge when energy costs are lower and discharge when energy costs are higher, helping keep costs down,” said Brandon Dillard, senior vice president of Generation. “They can also supply energy to our system quickly in response to changing conditions.”