AES Indiana Announces Approval of New Battery Energy Storage System

AES Indiana, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, has announced a milestone in its energy transition with the recent approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) of a stand-alone battery energy storage system in Pike County. The Pike County Battery Energy Storage Project advances the company’s sustainability commitments, which include adding up to 1,300 megawatts (MW) of wind, solar and battery energy storage from new procurements in the next five years.

“For the past decade, AES Indiana has been on a journey to move to cleaner, more efficient and cost-effective energy solutions,” said Ken Zagzebski, president & CEO of AES Indiana. “In 2022, we filed our boldest sustainability plan to-date with the IURC and this announcement demonstrates our progress toward the commitment to a balanced and responsible energy transition.”

The Pike County Battery Energy Storage Project was approved last week and will be located at AES Indiana’s Petersburg Generating Station in Pike County, IN. The grid-connected storage system will provide 200 megawatt (MW) of installed capacity and 800 megawatt-hours (MWh) of dispatchable energy. This system is expected to be operational by December 2024 and online during the MISO 2024-2025 winter season.

“Using advanced technologies like energy storage with our current systems increases reliability for our customers,” said Zagzebski. “As AES Indiana accelerates a cleaner energy future, energy storage helps grid operators efficiently balance the supply and demand of electricity quickly and accurately.”

AES Indiana’s total renewable and energy storage capacity is expected to grow from 400 MW currently in operation to 2,200 MW by 2027.