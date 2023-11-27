Dominion Energy and Virginia State University Partner To Develop Battery Storage Project

Dominion Energy Virginia and Virginia State University (VSU) are collaborating to develop a battery storage project for backup power to the VSU Multi-Purpose Center (MPC) on the VSU campus, a 6000-seat venue which hosts athletic events, conferences, concerts and other community events.

Dominion Energy has selected California-based EnerVenue to manufacture the 1.5 MW battery to be installed on the university's Ettrick campus in southern Chesterfield County. The company plans to test two other battery storage technologies in Henrico County, including one helping discharge power for up to 100 hours.

EnerVenue's Energy Storage Vessels using metal-hydrogen technology discharges energy for up to 10 hours.

While Virginia plans to use the backup battery as a hands-on teaching tool for students pursuing careers in the energy sector, VSU will develop curriculum for students with real-world scenarios about the inner workings of battery storage technology in its College of Engineering and Technology.

The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2027 after the approval of the Virginia State Corporation Commission.