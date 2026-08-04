Data Center Frontier Trends Summit to Relocate to Arizona, Co-Locate With Microgrid Knowledge in 2027

The Data Center Frontier Trends Summit will relocate to Glendale, Arizona, in 2027 and, for the first time, will be co-located with Microgrid Knowledge, bringing together professionals from the data center, utility and distributed energy sectors.

The fourth annual event is scheduled for May 5-7, 2027, at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel & Spa. Organizers announced the move during the opening day of the 2026 Trends Summit in Reston, Virginia, where more than 500 data center operators, developers, engineers, investors and technology providers gathered to discuss the infrastructure needed to support AI-driven growth.

The 2027 event marks several firsts for the conference, including a new host city, a move to the Southwest and a spring schedule.

The co-location with Microgrid Knowledge reflects the growing overlap between digital infrastructure and energy infrastructure as data center developers increasingly focus on securing reliable power.

The two conferences will share an exhibit hall, selected educational sessions and networking opportunities while maintaining separate conference programs and editorial identities. Organizers said the shared format is intended to connect data center developers with expertise in utilities, microgrids, energy storage and behind-the-meter generation, while giving distributed energy professionals greater access to one of the fastest-growing sources of electric load.

The relocation also places the event in one of North America's fastest-growing data center markets. The greater Phoenix region has seen significant data center development in recent years, driven by available land, transmission infrastructure and expanding power resources.

"Data Center Frontier has always followed the frontier — and right now that frontier runs straight through the desert Southwest," said Matt Vincent, editor in chief of Data Center Frontier. "Glendale puts us in the middle of one of the most consequential build markets in the country, at a moment when power strategy, site selection and speed to energization are defining who wins."

Vincent added that moving the event to the spring aligns the conference with earlier stages of industry planning and capital investment cycles.

Organizers said the conference will continue to focus on decision-makers through technical sessions, roundtable discussions and peer-to-peer networking. The call for speakers will open Aug. 19 and run through Sept. 30, with registration expected to open in September 2026.