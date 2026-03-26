EPRI Launches Framework to Reduce Time to Power for Data Centers

EPRI has announced the launch of Flex MOSAIC, a uniform flexibility classification framework for large electric loads, developed through its DCFlex initiative in collaboration with more than 65 utilities, system operators, regulators, hyperscalers, and technology providers at CERAWeek.

The voluntary framework establishes a shared, credible way to define flexibility from large loads, especially data centers, based on the magnitude, timing, duration, and frequency of their response. The framework is expected to minimize interconnection timelines, improve grid planning confidence, and accelerate access to power without compromising reliability or affordability.

Developers are expected to design facilities considering flexibility to release faster, predictable grid connections and expand options for the locations of projects.

“As demand from AI and data centers grows at unprecedented speed, flexibility is becoming the third leg of the speed-to-power stool, alongside generation and transmission,” said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. “This framework allows everyone — utilities, regulators, and large load developers — to have common language about flexibility and to trust what that language means. That shared understanding is essential to moving faster while maintaining reliability.”

The framework defines flexibility through practical performance characteristics, including how quickly a load can respond, how long adjustments can last, and how much power can be reduced or shifted. The characteristics are organized into a set of uniform flexibility classes for utilities, system operators, and data centers to apply across regions.

“Flexibility is critical for fast access to power for data centers,” said Vladimir Troy, vice president of AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA. “By clearly defining flexibility, the Flex MOSAIC framework gives all parties the confidence needed to accelerate deployment and meet the growing needs of AI.”

“As large, flexible loads play a growing role in the power system, having clear, technically grounded definitions of flexibility is critical for reliability,” said North American Electric Reliability Corporation President Jim Robb. “A common framework like this can help system operators and planners speak the same language, essential for maintaining a reliable grid.”

“As demand from data centers accelerates, state regulators are focused on ensuring customers are not burdened by the costs of serving new, large loads, as well as maintaining grid reliability," said NARUC President Ann Rendahl. “NARUC looks forward to engaging with EPRI and others on how a voluntary, standardized framework like Flex MOSAIC can create a common language and shared understanding of flexibility, and provide benefits to state regulators when evaluating data center integration, without shifting costs to customers or compromising grid reliability.”