Utility-operated microgrid cluster
On the South Side of Chicago, ComEd is installing the first utility-operated microgrid cluster demonstrating how distributed energy resources can make the grid more effective.
Distributed Energy Resources

ComEd Values DER

Utility analyzes how the interconnection of distributed energy resources can provide value to the grid.

Distributed energy resources like solar photovoltaics and energy storage offer terrific opportunities to mitigate the effects of climate change and invigorate the economy. To realize this potential, electric utilities must be able to calculate the value of distributed energy resources (DER) fairly and accurately. As these resources are interconnected to the grid, they can pose challenges, including an increased need for utilities to be able to observe and control the more distributed grid.

