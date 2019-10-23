SDG&E Announces Fire Safe 3.0 to Advance Wildfire Safety

To adapt to the effects of changing climate and threat of year-round wildfires, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is partnering with academia, government, and public safety professionals to innovate and implement more advanced technologies designed to further improve wildfire safety in the region. Initial innovations include maximizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve situational awareness, a new vegetation risk index, and satellite enabled wildfire alerts.

The SDG&E plans to open a Fire Science and Innovation Lab next year. The laboratory will bring together leading thinkers and problem solvers in academia, government, and the community to create forward-looking solutions to help prevent ignitions, mitigate the impacts of fires, and ultimately help build a more resilient region. With this laboratory, the company aims to lead the development of the next generation of fire science and wildfire innovation.

The SDG&E’s deployment of the most highly concentrated network of weather stations and high definition cameras in the country (Fire Safe 1.0), and the initial weather and fire models based on years of granular data (Fire Safe 2.0), lay the foundation for this next generation of innovations.

"The SDG&E is proud to announce the new innovations associated with Fire Safe 3.0 and continue our collaboration with other regional leaders to improve community safety," said Scott Drury, president of the SDG&E. "These advances, and the Fire Science and Innovation Lab opening next year reinforce our region’s leadership position in managing the risk of catastrophic wildfires. Most importantly, they make our communities safer."

Additional advancements announced recently include: