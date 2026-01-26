Utility Operations Update: Winter Restoration Efforts in Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana continues damage assessment and power restoration following January winter storm Fern that brought sustained freezing temperatures, ice accumulation, and hazardous conditions across the company’s service territory. The winter storm produced widespread vegetation damage, access constraints, and downed infrastructure that are slowing assessment activities and restoration sequencing in several parishes.

Based on current field conditions, Entergy Louisiana estimates that approximately 90% of customers along the I-20 corridor—including Ouachita Parish—who can safely receive service will be restored by Wednesday evening, Jan. 28. Restoration work in harder-hit or difficult-to-access areas is expected to continue through end-of-day Thursday, Jan. 29. Estimates remain subject to change as road access improves and field assessments progress.

Mutual assistance and internal resources continue to be reallocated to the most impacted communities. At the peak of the event, approximately 91,500 customers were without power. Crew safety and fatigue management protocols remain in place, with work limits designed to maintain safe operations during prolonged restoration periods.

Operational Considerations

Winter weather events present distinct challenges relative to typical storm restoration, requiring a more deliberate sequence of activities to protect workers, customers, and grid assets. Key constraints in this event include:

Access Limitations: Icy road conditions and extensive downed vegetation continue to slow field assessments and repair work.

Damage Validation: Crews are completing inspections of generation assets, transmission lines, substations, and local distribution infrastructure as conditions allow.

Cold Load Pickup: Crews are managing cold load pickup during re-energization to maintain system stability and avoid load spikes after extended outages.

Customer Interface & Service Restoration

Entergy Louisiana reports instances where power has been restored at the circuit level but not to individual premises due to customer-side equipment damage at the meter base or weatherhead. Customers with damaged electrical equipment must secure licensed electrician repairs prior to reconnection.

Next Steps

Entergy Louisiana continues to deploy additional restoration resources from across its service territory and mutual assistance partners. Progress updates and revised estimated restoration times will be issued as field intelligence improves.