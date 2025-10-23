Report: Impact of Extreme Weather on U.S. Power Utilities in 2025

A string of extreme weather events — from Los Angeles wildfires to widespread spring and summer flooding — fueled more than $131 billion in global losses during the first half of 2025, according to a new Utilities Intelligence Report from J.D. Power. The company’s expanded U.S. Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study reveals how these disasters have intensified power reliability challenges for utilities already contending with aging infrastructure and economic uncertainty.

Nearly half (45%) of utility customers nationwide reported experiencing a power outage in the first six months of 2025, with 48% attributing the cause to extreme weather such as hurricanes, snowstorms, or wildfires. Among those affected by natural disasters, 17% said they were forced to evacuate their homes.

Longer Outages Across All Regions

The report shows that average outage durations have risen in every U.S. region since 2022. Customers in the South reported the longest average outages — 18.2 hours — followed by those in the West at 12.4 hours.

The South also saw the greatest overall impact from recent disasters, with 77% of customers reporting a loss of power following severe weather events. Outages tied to extreme weather in that region lasted an average of 95.2 hours, the longest in the nation. Southern customers also experienced the highest levels of property damage (36%) and the second-highest rate of evacuation (17%).