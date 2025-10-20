Avangrid Restores Power to 30,000 Customers Following Nor’easter Storm

Avangrid, an energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has restored power to 30,000 customers affected by the recent Nor’easter.

The storm caused widespread outages across Avangrid subsidiaries’ service areas in Connecticut and upstate New York. New York Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and United Illuminating (UI) mobilized 550 line workers and support personnel that responded swiftly and safely to restore power to many customers.

The initial field assessments highlighted widespread damage caused by the storm, including downed trees and limbs, broken utility poles, and hazardous downed wires. NYSEG and UI storm response teams remained engaged throughout the event, working to assess damage, secure dangerous areas, clear fallen tree debris from roadways, and restore power to affected customers.

The coordinated efforts helped ensure public safety and accelerate the restoration process across impacted communities.

Avangrid’s rapid restoration of power was possible due to the company’s continued investments in modernizing and hardening the electric grid. Advanced technologies such as automated switching, smart meters, and real-time monitoring systems helped crews to quickly identify outages, isolate damage, and restore service efficiently.

New rapid pole replacement technology used in New York helped the company to restore service to customers two hours earlier as compared to previous outputs. The infrastructure upgrades have improved grid resilience, reduced restoration times, and reinforced Avangrid’s commitment to delivering reliable power during severe weather events.

With more than 10.5 GW of generation capacity, Avangrid continues to expand its energy portfolio investing in the U.S. energy infrastructure. The company continues to invest in grid modernization to meet surging demand and enhance system resilience, reinforcing its role as a leader in America’s energy future.