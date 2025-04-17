Puerto Rico Hit by Island-Wide Blackout: LUMA Energy Restores 56% of Customers

After an island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico Wednesday, April 16, LUMA Energy has restored 56% of customers as of 1:00 pm today.

The outage left 1.4 million customers without electricity and 328,000 without water. It's the second islandwide blackout to hit Puerto Rico in less than four months, with the previous one occurring on New Year's Eve, according to an NPR report.

LUMA Energy said in a statement that it has conducted aerial patrols with helicopters, which identified that the event was caused by a combination of factors. Preliminary analysis points to a protection system failure as the initial trigger, followed by the presence of vegetation on a transmission line between Cambalache and Manatí. This sequence of issues led to a cascading event that resulted in an island-wide outage.

"This event once again highlights the fragility of the electric system, something LUMA has pointed out since the beginning of its operations," LUMA stated. "We remain committed to transforming the system into one that is safer and more reliable for all customers in Puerto Rico."

"We deeply understand the frustration and hardship this service interruption has caused our customers. The LUMA team is fully committed to restoring service as quickly and safely as possible to every customer, in coordination with the available generation. As part of our response efforts, we are investigating the cause of this incident, including what role and effect the long-recognized impact of the fragility of the system had on this island-wide outage," LUMA stated.

At this time, approximately 826,572 customers have been restored, which represents 56.3% of all customers. Our team will continue working throughout the day with the goal of restoring the service to 90% of customers within 48 hours, if conditions allow.

LUMA continues restoration efforts that include:

Activation of the Emergency Operations Center, which remains open 24/7 while restoration work continues.

Damage assessments and aerial inspections of 230kV and 115kV transmission lines.

Inter-agency coordinators stationed at the Emergency Management Bureau and participating in multiple daily meetings.

Ongoing and collaborative communication with generation companies to support system restoration progress.

Continued evaluation of transmission lines and substations.

Ongoing coordination with local officials, government agencies, municipalities, and critical infrastructure entities.

All customer service offices, except in Vieques and Culebra, remain open during regular business hours.

Priority to Critical Facilities

As part of LUMA’s emergency procedures, the restoration of service to critical facilities—including hospitals and water providers—has been prioritized. As of 1:00 p.m. the following facilities have been restored: 56% of hospitals, 33% of PRASA facilities, 70% of airports, 72% of telecommunications facilities, and 76% of correctional institutions have already been restored.

LUMA continues working to energize additional critical facilities and to restore service to customers as generation becomes available.

Based on current projections, service restoration for 90% of customers may take between 48 and 72 hours.