NGA Releases Guide to Strengthening Communication During Energy Emergencies

The National Governors Association (NGA) has released the Public Communications Playbook for Energy Emergencies, a resource designed to assist Governors and state energy officials in developing effective communication strategies during energy emergencies. The playbook provides guidance and best practices for state and territory leaders to coordinate response efforts and engage with response teams and the public in situations that impact energy production or delivery.

Developed in collaboration with the National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO), the playbook incorporates insights from more than 50 subject matter experts. It presents eight key recommendations: proactive preparation, coordinated communication and decision-making, maintaining a unified message, using clear language and empathetic communication, prioritizing public safety actions, ensuring messages are appropriate and proportionate, maintaining adaptability in communication channels, and participating in energy emergency response exercises.

“As states increasingly confront a variety of threats to energy systems — including severe weather events, natural disasters, physical attacks, and cybersecurity risks — Governors are enhancing their strategies to respond effectively,” said Timothy Blute, Director of the NGA Center for Best Practices. “This playbook outlines communication strategies that have proven effective in managing energy emergencies. It serves as a valuable resource for state leaders as they develop coordinated plans to keep the public informed and support recovery efforts.”

Energy emergencies can vary in scope and duration, ranging from short-term, localized disruptions to long-term outages with widespread impacts. These events may affect different segments of the energy sector, including electricity, natural gas, and liquid fuels. Because energy emergencies can disrupt standard communication channels, the playbook emphasizes the importance of advanced planning to ensure timely and effective responses.

The resource also highlights case studies from seven states and territories, showcasing best practices for strategic communication during energy-related crises.