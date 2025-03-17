Lineworkers Honored at Georgia State Capitol for Hurricane Helene Response

Georgia Power joined state lawmakers for an event at the Georgia State Capitol alongside many lineworkers, representatives from the state's electric membership corporations (EMCs) and municipal electric providers.

During the event, Senator John Kennedy read and signed Senate Resolution 253, recognizing March 11, 2025 as Georgia Linemen Day, acknowledging lineworkers for their sacrifices during Hurricane Helene.

“Hurricane Helene was a devastating hurricane that ravaged multiple areas of Georgia and that linemen were on the front lines, sometimes working up to 18-hour days in hazardous conditions to restore power to thousands of residents in the wake of widespread outages caused by downed power lines and infrastructure damage,” highlighted Senate Resolution 253. "Georgia's linemen continue to be instrumental in maintaining the state's electrical infrastructure and responding to emergencies, including hurricanes and severe storms, ensuring that Georgia's communities remain resilient in the face of natural disasters and our linemen's dedication to service exemplifies the values of hard work, teamwork, and selflessness, making them unsung heroes during times of crisis."