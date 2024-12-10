SSEN Transmission Restores Power to All Homes Impacted by Storm Darragh

As of December 10, utility crews have restored power to all homes impacted by Storm Darragh, following extensive efforts to repair widespread damage to the electricity network. The storm, which brought wind gusts exceeding 70 mph across parts of central southern England, caused significant disruption over the weekend.

Since the storm hit early on Saturday, engineers and support teams worked around the clock to reconnect approximately 87,000 customers. By 11 pm on Monday, the utility provider confirmed that power had been restored to all affected homes, with ongoing work planned to fully stabilize the network.

Storm Darragh marked the most severe weather event of the winter so far, with strong winds persisting from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Inland wind speeds of this magnitude are uncommon, leading to numerous faults across the network.

In response to the damage, the utility company deployed over 1,000 team members, including field crews and customer service staff. Key elements of the recovery effort included:

Daily deployment of several hundred field personnel to carry out repairs.

Calls handled from 20,000 customers through the company’s contact center.

Outreach to 73,000 customers registered as vulnerable, offering support and guidance.

Distribution of nearly 4,000 meals through mobile food vans in affected communities.

Frequent updates provided online, with nearly 240,000 visits to the company’s website for storm-related information.

Mobile generators were also utilized to accelerate power restoration alongside permanent repairs.

Repairs to fully restore the network’s operational resilience are expected to continue in the coming days.