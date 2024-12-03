FPL’s Smart Grid Technology Prevents About 824,000 Customer Outages During 2024 Hurricane Season

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) responded to each of Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, restoring power to impacted customers in a limited time period. FPL’s enhancements to the electric grid, including building stronger infrastructure, undergrounding power lines and deploying smart grid technology helped customers avoid outages and speed restoration.

Smart grid technology helped avoid approximately 824,000 customer outages combined during these three storms.

Underground power lines performed about 5-14 times better during these storms than their overhead counterparts.

Stronger infrastructure, such as converting wooden poles to concrete structures, helped speed restoration times following each storm. Customers impacted by each storm were essentially restored within 1-5 days.

During Hurricane Debby, nearly 250,000 FPL customers were impacted by significant flooding, strong winds and storm surge along Florida’s west coast and north region. Customers were essentially restored in one day.

More than 680,000 FPL customers were affected by Hurricane Helene, which brought widespread damage throughout the Southeast U.S. Customers were essentially restored in three days. After restoring power to FPL customers, the company appointed many lineworkers, contractors and support staff to assist with restoration and rebuilding across the region.

More than 2 million FPL customers were impacted by Hurricane Milton. Customers were essentially restored in five days.