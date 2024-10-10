FPL Has Restored Power to More Than 730,000 Customers Affected by Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Sarasota County Wednesday night and tore across the state before exiting Florida’s east coast Thursday morning.

Thanks to the company’s hardening and smart-grid investments and field teams working even as the storm hit, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has restored power to more than 730,000 customers.

Lineworkers are now focusing on the areas hit hardest by the storm. While storm surge, flooding, downed trees and tornadoes are presenting restoration challenges, damage-assessment teams across the state are helping FPL to send the right personnel and right equipment to the right places to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.

Hurricane Milton slammed Florida less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene battered the state. Lingering impacts from Helene and weeks of rain amplified Milton’s impact on customers in the storm’s direct path and those outside it.

By the numbers as of 2 p.m. October 10: