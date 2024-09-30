Georgia Power Releases Key Estimated Damage Statistics from Hurricane Helene

Georgia Power’s restoration efforts following Hurricane Helene continued Sunday, with the company having restored service to approximately 610,000 customers since the start of the storm. This rapid response has been possible through the implementation of new “smart grid” technologies and the quick work of pre-positioned teams who were ready to respond as soon as conditions were safe to do so on Friday.

Crews continue to navigate treacherous conditions including extensive tree and flooding damage, as well as road closures. As of midday Sunday, efforts remain fully underway to restore power to approximately 425,000 customers who remain without power due to the storm. Additionally, there is the potential for further damage and power outages that could occur due to the saturated ground and weakened trees.

Georgia Power has determined Hurricane Helene was the most destructive hurricane in its history damaging infrastructure across the state. Initial damage estimates illustrating the extensive destruction of Hurricane Helene include:

5,000+ power poles that must be repaired or replaced

9,000+ spans of wire equivalent to an estimated 425 miles

500+ transformers

1,500+ trees on power lines that must be removed or addressed to restore power

Georgia Power appreciates the importance of accurate information for customers as they make plans for their families following this historic storm. As the company anticipated and announced before the arrival of the storm, restoration efforts will take multiple days into this next week. Georgia Power continues to post updated estimated restoration times (ERTs) for communities on its Outage Map. As of Sunday, restoration efforts have been largely completed in areas such as Metro Atlanta, Columbus, Macon, Rome and Albany, while work continues in the hardest hit areas across the state.

The company will continue to post updated information throughout the remainder of the restoration process and will make every effort to return power to customers sooner than expected. Customers are encouraged to check the Outage Map often for the latest information and not rely on possibly inaccurate details they may see from non-company sources.

The company continues to utilize additional resources from outside of its system and currently has more than 15,000 personnel engaged in response, including support from Alabama Power, Mississippi Power and dozens of other companies. The response force currently engaged is larger than the company’s response to other major hurricanes including Michael, Irma and Zeta.

Preparation, Industry Support Key to Response

Georgia Power monitored the path of Hurricane Helene for more than a week prior to the storm entering Georgia. As part of its preparations, Georgia Power mobilized additional staff from across the industry to respond to Hurricane Helene. Mobilized crews across the state pre-positioned restoration workers, equipment, and supplies near areas of anticipated impact including extra transformers, poles, cable and other equipment. All this is part of advance planning and strategy to allow the company to restore power more quickly and efficiently for its customers as soon as weather conditions allow.

Georgia Power is also a member of a nationwide mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country. Georgia Power has proactively mobilized crews from over 35 companies from states as far away as Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company continues to acquire additional off-system resources to aid in response.