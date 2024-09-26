Duke Energy Mobilizes 10,000 Workers in the Carolinas in Preparation of Helene

Duke Energy is finalizing its preparations for Helene in the Carolinas. This includes strategically staging more than 10,000 lineworkers, tree trimmers and other storm support personnel. The company is also asking customers to ready themselves for severe rain and tropical-storm-force gusts, which could lead to power outages.

“Our workers will be ready to begin assessing damage and restoring power as soon as the storm passes and conditions are safe,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s storm director in the Carolinas. “In the meantime, we continue to monitor weather conditions and encourage customers to have a plan in place in case they experience an outage.”

In addition, Duke Energy recommends everyone should always stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging – and consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs, fences or anything in contact with lines. Downed lines are hard to see in the rain and standing water. Anyone who encounters large pools of standing water should stop, back up and choose another path.

The company is actively moving water through its river system and lowering lake levels in the Carolinas ahead of the anticipated heavy rainfall. Flooding, however, is still possible due to unpredictable rainfall amounts.

Duke Energy encourages individuals who live along lakes and rivers and in flood-prone areas to pay close attention to local media and weather forecasts for changes in weather conditions and rising water levels. In addition, local emergency management officials – working in close coordination with Duke Energy – may issue notifications to those who may be directly impacted by high-water conditions.

The Duke Energy Foundation announced a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support disaster response and relief efforts in advance of the storm.

Customers can visit duke-energy.com/StormTips for tools and resources they can use to stay safe before, during and after a storm. The website also has information on how Duke Energy restores power, generator safety, flooding and electrical safety and more.