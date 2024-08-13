Power Restored to More Than 510,000 Carolinas Customers Impacted by Debby

Duke Energy has restored power to more than 95 percent of customers affected by Tropical Storm Debby within 24 hours of its arrival in the Carolinas.

The company has restored more than 510,000 outages caused by the storm in the Carolinas. The storm caused more than 520,000 power outages for Duke Energy customers in the Carolinas and less than 10,000 customers without power will be restored soon.

“Our crews have been working quickly and safely for more than 24 hours and our response will not stop until each and every one of our customers has power,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s storm director in the Carolinas. “On behalf of the 7,500 workers involved with this storm response, I thank our customers for their patience and our communities for their support.”