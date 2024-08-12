Crews Help Restore Power After Damaging Storms in Northern Ohio

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) employees will join First Energy’s restoration efforts in Northern Ohio following storms, including a tornado.

About fifty employees, including lineworkers, fleet technicians and safety personnel, will work with First Energy in Cleveland to restore power. Crews from across Fort Wayne, Muncie, Marion, South Bend, Elkhart in Indiana and Buchanan, Benton Harbor and Three Rivers in Michigan will work 16-hour days to help restore power of First Energy customers.

I&M crews were in Texas for Hurricane Beryl restoration efforts and crews from Kentucky, Ohio and other states helped I&M restore service after the storms in July 2024.