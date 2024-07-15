CenterPoint Energy Restores Power to Over 2 Million Customers, Targets 98 Percent Restoration by July 17

CenterPoint Energy has made significant progress in restoring power to its customers following severe weather, having restored power to 92% of impacted customers and remains on track to restore electricity to approximately 98% of impacted customers by the end of day on Wednesday, July 17. The company now expects to restore power to all customers who can receive power by Friday, July 19.

CenterPoint Energy Senior Vice President of Electric Business Lynnae Wilson emphasized the company's commitment to restoring power to all remaining customers as quickly and safely as possible.

“We are grateful to our crews who have restored power to our customers at a stronger pace than we have been able to in any hurricane in our history, despite the difficult conditions," said Wilson. “We continue to work around-the-clock to get our remaining customers back online."

Customers served by underground service are also advised to check for potential equipment damage that may require servicing. CenterPoint Energy is actively communicating with impacted customers to provide restoration timelines and expedite service restoration wherever feasible.