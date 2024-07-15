SWEPCO Crews Restore Power to 99 Percent of Customers Affected by Hurricane Beryl I

SWEPCO crews have safely restored power to about 48,491 customers, 99 percent of customers, affected by Hurricane Beryl I in the ArkLaTex region.

The remaining customers in Haughton and Benton are expected to be restored soon. Beryl caused power outages for 48,831 SWEPCO customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

The region experienced 67 tornado warnings from the National Weather Service.

SWEPCO has mobilized additional crews and contractors, utilizing specialized track equipment to access damaged areas. Crews are working on the ground, in the air, and on boats to reach and repair necessary infrastructure.

More than 940 utility professionals are working to rebuild power delivery systems for SWEPCO customers. Preliminary assessments revealed more than 169 utility poles required repair and 90 poles will have to be replaced.