CenterPoint Energy Provides Customer Restoration Update Regarding Hurricane Beryl

To help customers who remain without power plan around their outages, CenterPoint Energy is providing estimated restoration times on its restoration status tracker.

To date, CenterPoint has restored more than 1.1 million customers impacted by Hurricane Beryl and expects to have an additional 400,000 customers restored by the end of day Friday, July 12, and a further 350,000 customers restored by the end of day Sunday, July 14.

Hurricane Beryl caused significant structural damage across CenterPoint's service area, including along the coast where parts of the electric system will need to be rebuilt. The hardest-hit areas include Brazoria, where the hurricane made landfall, Matagorda and up the I-45 corridor to the Woodlands. Trees across the Greater Houston area also contributed heavily to the outages as they were vulnerable due to significant freezes, drought and heavy rain over the past three years. In the hardest-hit areas, customers could experience prolonged outages.

“We understand how difficult it is for our customers to be without power, particularly in this summer heat," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. “Having substantially completed our damage assessment and restoration of customers impacted by circuit related outages, our crews are now focusing on repairing more localized damage, including in the hardest-hit areas. We know that our customers are counting on us, and we are committed to working as safely and quickly as we can until every last customer is back on."

CenterPoint's commitment to the community goes beyond restoration efforts, and the company has begun making contributions to organizations supporting disaster recovery, including the American Red Cross of Coastal Bend, 4B Disaster Response in Galveston and Brazoria counties, Combined Arms and Catholic Charities. The company is also collaborating with other community partners to provide water, ice and meals to meet other immediate needs.​