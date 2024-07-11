Sam Houston Electric Cooperative Makes Progress in Beryl Restoration

More than 1,000 line technicians and tree clearing crews continue to make progress through the Piney Woods of East Texas, in Sam Houston Electric Cooperative's service area. Crews have now restored 45,500 locations and continue to work across the region.

The damage to all parts of Sam Houston's system was significant. Seven of its 38 substations did not have transmission, but thankfully all substations were intact. Of 123 feeders, 67 were down entirely, and many others were severely damaged. There are many smaller lines, crossarms and poles that have been broken.

The cooperative shared in a release to its customers today that they may not see crews in their immediate area, "but restoration work does not necessarily follow roads, or they may be clearing another issue between your home and our substation that is preventing the flow of electricity."

The co-op also cautioned customers to not approach crews in the field. "They need to focus for their safety and the safety of those around them. Even if they are sitting in their truck, they may be talking to our system operators, updating their map, or discussing their next steps with a supervisor. We appreciate all our members kind wishes, and we relay the messages shared online and by phone with our crews."

Sam Houston listed out estimates for when it expected to restore approximately 90% of customers in the area who can safely receive it.

Following are a few examples:

Corrigan, Camden, Moscow, and Leggett communities: Transmission service to this area has not been restored yet, but crews are working to clear the lines ahead. Restoration is expected by the end of the day on July 12.

Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, Midway communities: Many of the main lines are expected to be on tonight, and crews expect to restore the remainder on July 11.

Indian Springs community: Restoration is expected by the end of the day on July 12.

Soda, Marson, Seven Oaks, Providence, Lakeside Village communities: Restoration is expected by the end of the day on July 11.

Sam Houston also sent out a thank you to Bandera Electric Cooperative, CoServ, Central Texas Electric Cooperative, United Cooperative Services, CECA Comanche Electric Cooperative, Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the many others who have sent linemen to East Texas to help restore power to members. Over 1,000 linemen, contractors, and vegetation management crews from Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma and other states are working across the area.