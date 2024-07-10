Entergy Texas Anticipates Restoring Power to 50% of Customers Affected by Hurricane Beryl by End of Day Wednesday

Entergy Texas crews have been working tirelessly following the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which swept through Southeast Texas, leaving a trail of widespread power outages. As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 189,000 customers are without power, which is down from the peak of approximately 252,460 outages Monday afternoon.

Initial assessments reveal significant damage to Entergy Texas' transmission lines and distribution equipment, with approximately 110 poles, 30 transformers, and 450 spans of wire reported damaged or destroyed. The severity of the damage varies, prompting the company to deploy special equipment including helicopters, air boats, and high-water vehicles to reach inaccessible areas.

In response to the crisis, a dedicated workforce of over 1,300 personnel has been mobilized to restore power to affected customers. The restoration efforts are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas, where it may take up to a week to fully reinstate electricity due to the extent of damage sustained.

Entergy Texas anticipates restoring power to 50% of affected customers by the end of day Wednesday and all customers restored by Sunday.

"We are committed to working around the clock to restore service as quickly and safely as possible," stated a spokesperson for Entergy Texas. "Our crews and contractors are prepared to continue their efforts, ensuring that communities impacted by Hurricane Beryl receive the support they need."

Residents are advised to stay informed through official updates from Entergy Texas regarding restoration progress and to exercise caution as crews work to repair infrastructure in the affected areas.