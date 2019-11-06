FirstEnergy Restores Power Following Widespread Rain and Windstorm

Service was restored to more than 222,500 FirstEnergy Corp. customers who lost power because of powerful rain and windstorms that swept across Ohio on Halloween.

Long periods of heavy rain, totaling 3 inches in many places, coupled with strong winds gusting to 55 mph, began battering Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and New Jersey Oct. 31 morning. Parts of central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland also experienced severe thunderstorms with winds gusting to 70 mph.

FirstEnergy began monitoring and preparing for the weather early in the week. Crews were prepared to begin responding as soon as the inclement weather hit and additional support was dispatched on Nov. 1 to assist the restoration effort. Repairs were made at hundreds of locations and crews were working to assess damage and restore service to approximately 31,800 customers who remained without power, as of Nov. 1.

Company updates included:

The Illuminating Co.: Approximately 30,000 customers in northeast Ohio lost power because of the storm and 3000 customers remained without service. The majority of customers in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties were expected to have service restored by 11:30 p.m, Nov. 1, while customers in the harder hit areas of Lake and Ashtabula counties were expected to have service restored by 11:30 a.m., Nov. 2.

Ohio Edison: Approximately 33,000 customers in northern and central Ohio lost power because of the storm and 630 remained without service. Service was expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11:30 p.m., Nov. 1.

Penn Power: Approximately 5500 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power because of the storm and 340 remained without service. Service was expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11:30 p.m., Nov. 1.

Penelec: Nearly 50,000 customers in northern and central Pennsylvania lost power because of the storm and 7600 remained without service. Customers in the hardest hit areas of Bradford, Centre, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, Lycoming, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming counties were expected to have power restored by 8 p.m., Nov. 2. The majority of other Penelec customers were expected to have power restored by 11 p.m., Nov. 1.

Customers in the hardest hit areas of Bradford, Centre, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, Lycoming, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming counties were expected to have power restored by 8 p.m., Nov. 2. The majority of other Penelec customers were expected to have power restored by 11 p.m., Nov. 1. West Penn Power: Approximately 22,600 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power because of the storm and 4100 remained without service. Service was expected to be restored for the majority of customers by 4 p.m., Nov. 2.

Mon Power: Approximately 22,200 customers in West Virginia lost power because of the storm and 2200 remained without service. The majority of customers were expected to have power restored by 6 p.m., Nov. 2.

Potomac Edison: Approximately 30,000 customers in Maryland and West Virginia lost power because of the storm and 4100 remained without service. The majority of customers were expected to have power restored by 4 p.m., Nov. 2.

Metropolitan Edison (Met-Ed): Approximately 24,000 customers in eastern Pennsylvania lost power because of the storm and 3700 remained without power. Service was expected to be restored for the majority of customers by midnight Nov. 1 and for customers in the hardest hit areas by 12:30 p.m., Nov. 2.

Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L): Approximately 37,000 customers in northern and central New Jersey lost power because of the storm and 6200 remained without service. Estimated restoration times were established as damage assessment progressed.

A video playlist of utility personnel discussing the impact of windstorms on equipment and restoration efforts is available here.