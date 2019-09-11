Duke Energy Restores Power Following Hurricane Dorian

Duke Energy restored power to more than 288,000 North Carolina customers who lost electricity when Hurricane Dorian battered the state's eastern region on Sept. 5 and 6.

As of Sept. 7 early morning, 12,000 customers were without power.

Workers continued to repair damaged power lines and other electrical equipment in multiple counties throughout the weekend.

Duke Energy expected to restore power to customers in Brunswick and New Hanover by Sept. 7, and customers in the following counties by Sept. 8: Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, and Pitt.

Impacted customers who were registered to receive Duke Energy text alerts received a text once an estimated restoration time had been established for their property.

"We greatly appreciate our customers' continued patience," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's incident commander for the Carolinas. "Our crews have been working as quickly as possible to safely restore power to all of our customers across eastern North Carolina."

To view a video of Hollifield discussing power restoration, visit here.

Power Outage Reporting

Customers can report power outages by:

Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

duke-energy.com Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

For latest power restoration information, visit here. For additional storm information, visit here.