Barry Strikes Louisiana

In the days leading up to Hurricane Barry in July, Entergy Louisiana prepared for severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides, and coastal flooding. With the path of the storm uncertain at that point, the utility advised its customers to prepare for potential power outages and to visit the Entergy Storm Center.
