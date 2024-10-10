Duke Energy Reports 850,000 Power Outages as Restoration Efforts Begin Following Hurricane Milton

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, Duke Energy Florida reported approximately 850,000 power outages in the wake of Hurricane Milton, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm overnight.

The company anticipates that the number of outages may continue to rise as residents return to their homes.

Duke Energy Florida is currently conducting damage assessments as weather and road conditions allow. A lengthy restoration process is expected, as crews work to evaluate the impact on the infrastructure and equipment.

In a statement, Todd Fountain, the storm director for Duke Energy Florida, acknowledged the severity of the storm and urged customers to prepare for potential extended outages.

“Hurricane Milton barreled through our state with a devastating intensity, leaving behind a trail of destruction that we, and many Floridians, can’t yet fully comprehend," he said. "Our crews will continue to assess the damage to our infrastructure and equipment, which is a critical first step in the overall power restoration process. As with any storm of this magnitude, we encourage our customers to prepare for extended outages, and we thank them for their patience.”

The company's restoration efforts will prioritize public health and safety facilities while also considering how to restore power to the largest number of customers as quickly and safely as possible.