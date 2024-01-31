FPL Recognized For Restoration Efforts Following Hurricane Idalia In Florida

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) received an Emergency Response Award from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) for its efforts to restore power to nearly 200,000 customers following Hurricane Idalia.

FPL’s restoration workforce of 12,000 men and women from Florida and 16 other states worked throughout to restore electricity. While FPL completed restoration within two days of the storm leaving Florida, its smart grid technology avoided nearly 70,000 outages.

Hurricane Idalia, a category three storm, brought winds, significant flooding and storm surge across North and Southwest Florida in late August 2023.

“Hurricane Idalia had a devastating impact on many Floridians, and we dedicated ourselves to helping our customers get back to a sense of normalcy after the storm,” said FPL President and CEO, Armando Pimentel.