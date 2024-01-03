Iberdrola U.S. Workers Restore Power to More Than 420,000 Customers After Maine Storm

More than 1,500 teams of employees, including those from Avangrid subsidiaries, Iberdrola's subsidiary in the United States, from Central Maine Power, New York Gas and Electric and United Illuminating, have worked in extreme conditions to restore electricity supply in the wake of the severe storm in the state of Maine.

Millions of people in the United States have been affected by severe storms over the past week that have caused power outages in several states.

One of the affected areas was the state of Maine, where Iberdrola's US subsidiary Avangrid operates. There, the historic storm affected more than 420,000 customers and left around 355,000 without power, knocked down more than 1,100 poles and damaged several transmission lines. In addition, many roads were blocked due to the effects of the storm, which has felled more than 3,000 trees.

Avangrid workers worked around the clock alongside hundreds of crews in Maine who have been working around the clock in critical conditions to restore power to customers on Christmas Eve.