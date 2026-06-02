Ampacity expands dedicated solar tracker installation training opportunities

MONTEREY, Calif., June 2, 2026 -- Solar distribution and installation solutions provider Ampacity has announced expanded opportunities for both in-class and in-field training to ensure the smoothest solar tracker installs possible.

As the leading U.S. provider of single-axis trackers to the small-to-medium utility solar market, Ampacity's Customer Success Services team is available to share decades of field knowledge of the top tracker brands with EPC teams.

"Our Customer Success training programs directly support our mission to simplify the entire solar design, procurement, and installation process for EPCs and developers," said Evan Rubin, VP of Sales at Ampacity.

Ampacity Customer Success trainers are available to help with the following services:

· Demo row builds

· Site management training

· Pre-kitting training

· Foundation installation training

· Mechanical installation training (Golden Row)

· Operations & maintenance training

· Quality Scorecards

Ampacity’s training services cover the full lifespan of a solar project, from site construction to quality assurance. Each training can last between one and five days of combined classroom and in-field sessions.

"In addition to Ampacity's solar design, distribution and pre-kitting advantages, our Customer Success Services help our partners execute high-quality, efficient solar builds on time and under budget," Rubin said.

Trainers can travel to a designated location and build a demo tracker row for union houses and other training centers; provide site management training to ensure an organized and efficient receipt and laydown of pre-kitted solar tracker materials; or even guide onsite field crews through the construction of a full tracker row in a Golden Row training.

Preparing crews with all the knowledge and skills they need ahead of time is key to a successful solar tracker installation. Ampacity’s training programs equip teams with everything they need to install, maintain and repair tracker projects for many years to come.

Contact Ampacity to learn more about the full suite of Customer Success Services.

About Ampacity: Ampacity delivers a forward-thinking approach to structural and electrical solutions for clean energy transition projects — and the ability to orchestrate the full process from engineering to kitting to installation. Comprising more than 350 passionate professionals who specialize in simplifying and accelerating clean energy deployment across North America, Ampacity is committed to providing comprehensive solutions that ensure project deadlines are met. Since 2014, Ampacity has delivered nearly 8 GW of fully engineered clean energy systems. Learn more at ampacity.com.