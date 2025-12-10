Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC

Reliable, uninterrupted power is an important service provided by the world's electrical utilities and Asplundh has the expertise to help keep the power flowing.
708 Blair Mill Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
United States of America
800-248-TREE
[email protected]

For nearly a century, Asplundh has provided safe and cost-effective vegetation management and infrastructure design, construction and support solutions to investor- and cooperatively owned utilities, departments of transportation and other municipal and government agencies. A family-owned and operated corporation based in the Philadelphia suburbs, Asplundh employs more than 36,000 professionals who serve customers and communities throughout the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Our ONE ASPLUNDH approach provides a single point of contact to access the full range of vegetation management, utility infrastructure, digital innovation and storm/emergency restoration services across the Asplundh family of companies. One Asplundh offers an unmatched array of expertise, talent and resources — all following the same mission, vision and values.

Vegetation management is Asplundh’s original business. The company is an industry leader in arboriculture, technology and safety practice and offers a wide range of vegetation services including scheduled and emergency tree pruning and removals, right-of-way clearing and maintenance with specialized equipment, integrated vegetation management with herbicides and rapid, comprehensive storm restoration. Asplsundh also offers innovative digital solutions that provide customers the latest technology to manage, analyze and track operations.

Our customers trust they are working with an established partner recognized for industry professionalism, excellence and safety. With one phone call, our team is ready to organize a comprehensive approach to help our customers take on the toughest vegetation and infrastructure challenges.

 

This trio met at University of California-Berkeley, where they eventually teamed up to found the company, GridWare, and invent the Gridscope.
Through persistence and creativity, these inventors are making a positive impact in the field.
LUMA Energy
The utility began its strategic clearing work as part of a safety and reliability initiative to address the leading cause of outages in Puerto Rico.
The Chevron group recently acquired by Asplundh Tree Expert LLC aims to support services across Australia and New Zeleand.
An acquisition from Asplundh of Voltyx will provide Asplundh with a development in the substation and transformer services market.
Your chemical sales representative can help assess your current VM practices and develop a sound IVM strategy.
While leaders may be nominally familiar with IVM, they likely have limited knowledge of the economic, environmental, and operational advantages of a well-executed IVM strategy...
Work includes trimming trees along 1120 miles of power lines in 2022 to help minimize impact of severe weather.

