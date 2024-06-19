Photo 86043574 © Gaid Phitthayakormsilp | Dreamstime.com
  1. Vegetation Management

Asplundh Acquires Chevron Group in New Zealand

June 19, 2024
The Chevron group recently acquired by Asplundh Tree Expert LLC aims to support services across Australia and New Zeleand.
Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC announced that they have acquired the Chevron Group (Chevron Traffic Services and Chevtrain), a privately held provider of traffic management, planning and training services to the utility, construction, government and event sectors across Greater Auckland in New Zealand.

Headquartered in Mount Wellington, New Zealand, the Chevron Group provides safe and reliable traffic control and training services for a wide range of infrastructure and utility service providers in New Zealand and employs more than 250 people across six locations in northern New Zealand. 

“We are excited to welcome Chevron to the Asplundh family of companies,” said Asplundh Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Greg Fitzgerald. “Chevron’s strong culture and commitment to safety and quality provides an excellent platform to continue to grow our business. We will scale support to new and existing customers nationwide with high-quality, reliable traffic management services across Australia and New Zealand.”

Asplundh acquired the Chevron Group through its subsidiary Blair Mill Holdings, the parent company of Asplundh New Zealand, Tree Scape Limited and Utility Vegetation & Environmental Consulting, all based in Auckland. Dentons acted as legal advisor to Asplundh

