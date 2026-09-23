BOC Sciences Announces October 2026 Webinars on Vaccine Development and DNA-Encoded Chemistry

BOC Sciences, a trusted global partner in life sciences and chemical research, has officially announced its upcoming lineup of expert-led webinars for October 2026. Designed for researchers and industry professionals, these two sessions will dive deep into critical and rapidly evolving areas of biomedical research: overcoming antimicrobial resistance through advanced vaccine design and expanding molecular diversity via innovative DNA-encoded chemistry.



The October webinar series reflects BOC Sciences' ongoing commitment to fostering scientific collaboration and sharing cutting-edge knowledge across the global research community.

Session 1: Current Progress in Vaccine Development Against Klebsiella pneumoniae

●Date & Time: October 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM EDT

●Focus: Tackling the challenges posed by antigenic diversity, target-population selection, correlates of protection, preclinical model selection, and the translation of promising candidates into clinically viable vaccines.

●Speaker: Dr. Bruno Douradinha, Project Leader at Fondazione Biotecnopolo di Siena

●Webinar details and free registration at https://www.bocsci.com/current-progress-in-vaccine-development-against-klebsiella-pneumoniae-from-antigen-discovery-to-clinical-translation.html

As antibiotic resistance continues to threaten public health worldwide, Klebsiella pneumoniae has emerged as a high-priority pathogen associated with severe hospital-acquired infections. The first webinar of the month will explore the comprehensive journey of vaccine development against this bacterium—spanning from early-stage antigen discovery to complex clinical translation. Attendees will gain valuable insights into epitope identification, candidate optimization, and the latest strategies to enhance immunogenicity and protection against resistant strains.

Session 2: Advancing Molecular Discovery with DNA-Encoded Chemistry

●Date & Time: October 22, 2026, at 11:00 AM EDT

●Focus: Bridging genetically encoded diversity and DNA-encoded chemical post-translational modifications (cPTM).

●Webinar details and free registration at https://www.bocsci.com/webinar-dna-encoded-chemistry.html

●Speaker: Dr. Ratmir Derda

The second session shifts focus toward breakthrough drug discovery technologies. While genetically encoded library (GEL) technologies like mRNA, phage, and yeast display have transformed preclinical candidate generation, natural limitations in post-translational modification restrict structural diversity. This webinar will discuss how combining GEL with DNA-encoded chemical modifications (cPTM) overcomes traditional bottlenecks, enabling access to billion-scale molecular landscapes—such as macrocyclic and bicyclic libraries—and introducing innovative liquid molecular arrays (LiMA) for deep biological profiling.

"Our October webinar series brings together vital topics spanning infectious disease prevention and advanced molecular screening," said a senior spokesperson for BOC Sciences. "By providing a platform for in-depth technical discussions, we aim to equip researchers with the insights and tools they need to accelerate their drug discovery and therapeutic development pipelines."

Registration for both webinars is now open to researchers, academics, and industry professionals worldwide. Participants are invited to visit the official BOC Sciences website to secure their virtual seats and learn more about the company's comprehensive suite of custom synthesis, bioconjugation, and analytical services.

About BOC Sciences

BOC Sciences is a comprehensive life science organization providing a broad spectrum of research chemicals, biochemicals, analytical services, and custom manufacturing. Driven by innovation and quality, the company empowers pharmaceutical companies, biotech startups, and academic institutions worldwide to advance their therapeutic and diagnostic discoveries.