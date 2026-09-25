U.S.-Made and BABA Compliant

EARTH CITY, Mo. — Polecrete Stabilizer is highlighting its U.S.-made polyurethane product family for utilities and infrastructure organizations planning work subject to domestic-content requirements.

The Polecrete Stabilizer family and its packaged components are manufactured, purchased, inspected and tested in the United States and are represented by the manufacturer as compliant with Build America, Buy America requirements.

“Domestic sourcing is an important consideration for many publicly funded infrastructure projects,” said Mike Stackhouse, Account Manager - Packaged Goods. “We give utilities, engineers and contractors a dependable backfill option that supports field productivity and project-compliance needs.”

The portfolio includes Polecrete® Stabilizer for utility-structure setting and straightening, Polecrete Stabilizer HD for higher-density applications, HYDRO Polecrete Stabilizer for saturated excavations, RSP™ for repairing damaged wood poles and Padcrete™ for re-leveling settled concrete equipment pads.

Polecrete Stabilizer traces its utility-industry roots to 1988. Current technical documents, instructions and product literature are available in the company’s online resource library.

Learn more at polecretestabilizer.com or view the complete product family.

About Polecrete Stabilizer

Developed for the utility industry in 1988, Polecrete Stabilizer provides polyurethane solutions for pole installation, stabilization and asset repair. Its U.S.-made product family includes solutions for wet-ground installation, wood-pole repair and concrete-pad leveling.