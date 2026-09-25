Storm Readiness

HYDRO Polecrete Stabilizer Supports Wet-Ground Utility Restoration
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Sept. 25, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy of Polecrete
Polecrete Hydro

EARTH CITY, Mo.  — HYDRO Polecrete® Stabilizer provides utilities with rapid-setting polyurethane backfill engineered for saturated soil, water-filled excavations and high-groundwater conditions.

Traditional backfill can be difficult to place when standing water enters a pole hole. HYDRO Polecrete Stabilizer displaces groundwater as it expands, fills excavation voids and encapsulates the pole. Once cured, the rigid, closed-cell structure is designed to resist washout, moisture intrusion and soil movement.

“Storm restoration rarely occurs under ideal site conditions,” said Mike Stackhouse, Account Manager - Packaged Goods. “HYDRO Polecrete Stabilizer gives crews a portable system designed for wet-ground field work.”

The two-part product sets in approximately 15 minutes and supports climb-ready conditions within 30 minutes of pouring. Its compact format reduces bulk-material transportation and can limit the dewatering and site preparation required for water-impacted holes.

HYDRO complements standard Polecrete Stabilizer, giving utilities options for routine installations and wet-condition restoration.

Learn more at polecretestabilizer.com/products/hydro-polecrete.

About Polecrete Stabilizer

Developed for the utility industry in 1988, Polecrete Stabilizer provides polyurethane solutions for pole installation, stabilization and asset repair. Its U.S.-made product family includes solutions for wet-ground installation, wood-pole repair and concrete-pad leveling.

 

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