Grid Modernization

EARTH CITY, Mo. — Polecrete Stabilizer is helping electric utilities and contractors improve field productivity as they replace, reinforce and modernize transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Polecrete® Stabilizer is a portable, two-part polyurethane foam backfill for new pole installations, pole straightening and remediation. Once mixed and poured, it expands to fill voids and encapsulate the pole at the ground line. The closed-cell foam sets in approximately 15 minutes at and permits climbing within 30 minutes of pouring.

“Utilities are being asked to modernize the grid while making every crew hour count,” said Mike Stackhouse, Account Manager - Packaged Goods. “Polecrete Stabilizer simplifies pole-setting logistics and establishes dependable support without a large equipment footprint.”

The product family includes standard Polecrete Stabilizer, Polecrete Stabilizer HD and HYDRO Polecrete Stabilizer for saturated and high-groundwater conditions. The systems work with wood, metal, composite and concrete poles.

Polecrete Stabilizer products and their packaged components are recognized as U.S.-made and compliant with Build America, Buy America requirements.

Learn more at polecretestabilizer.com.

About Polecrete Stabilizer

Developed for the utility industry in 1988, Polecrete Stabilizer provides polyurethane solutions for pole installation, stabilization and asset repair. Its U.S.-made product family includes solutions for wet-ground installation, wood-pole repair and concrete-pad leveling.