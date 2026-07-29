Milford, NH 03055
United States of America
More Info on Kerite by Marmon Utility
Engineered for Underground Reliability
Kerite designs and manufactures medium-voltage power cable from 5kV to 35kV for underground distribution systems. With over 170 years of manufacturing expertise, Kerite cables are built for consistent performance, proven electrical integrity, and dependable service life in the most demanding environments.
A Legacy of Proven Performance
Every Kerite cable is backed by a lifetime guarantee and a legacy of quality trusted by utilities for generations. Designed to withstand moisture, thermal stress, and installation challenges, Kerite cable delivers long-term reliability and reduced life-cycle costs for electric utilities and cooperatives.
U.S.-based Expertise and Support
With domestic engineering, testing, and manufacturing, Kerite by Marmon Utility provides utilities with the confidence of local support and proven solutions that enhance grid resilience, minimize downtime, and ensure performance where reliability matters most.
Sales Offices:
Sales (West & Midwest) – Kristin Van De Walle | 978.870.6576 | [email protected]
53 Old Wilton Road, Milford, NH 03055
Sales (East & Int’l) – Bill St. Cyr | [email protected]
53 Old Wilton Road, Milford, NH 03055