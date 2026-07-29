Kerite by Marmon Utility

Kerite by Marmon Utility

A U.S.-based manufacturer of engineered underground cable solutions for electric distribution—delivering long-term reliability, reduced maintenance, and superior grid performance for utilities.
53 Old Wilton Rd
Milford, NH 03055
United States of America
603-673-2040
Visit Company Website

More Info on Kerite by Marmon Utility

Courtesy of Kerite by Marmon Utility
Kerite by Marmon Utility

Engineered for Underground Reliability
Kerite designs and manufactures medium-voltage power cable from 5kV to 35kV for underground distribution systems. With over 170 years of manufacturing expertise, Kerite cables are built for consistent performance, proven electrical integrity, and dependable service life in the most demanding environments.

A Legacy of Proven Performance
Every Kerite cable is backed by a lifetime guarantee and a legacy of quality trusted by utilities for generations. Designed to withstand moisture, thermal stress, and installation challenges, Kerite cable delivers long-term reliability and reduced life-cycle costs for electric utilities and cooperatives.

U.S.-based Expertise and Support
With domestic engineering, testing, and manufacturing, Kerite by Marmon Utility provides utilities with the confidence of local support and proven solutions that enhance grid resilience, minimize downtime, and ensure performance where reliability matters most.

Sales Offices:

Sales (West & Midwest) – Kristin Van De Walle | 978.870.6576 | [email protected]
53 Old Wilton Road, Milford, NH 03055

Sales (East & Int’l) – Bill St. Cyr | [email protected]
53 Old Wilton Road, Milford, NH 03055

YouTube Videos

Hendrix Renewables Applications | Aerial Cable Systems for Solar and Wind Infrastructure
June 1, 2026
Renewables in Action | ACS Installations Across Solar & Wind Projects (no sound)
May 27, 2026
Hendrix ACS 101 | Episode 1: Covered Conductor Basics
March 27, 2026

Products

Courtesy of Marmon Utility
Kerite Medium Voltage underground cables
Kerite medium voltage cable is the most dependable cable for underground installation, featuring free-stripping capabilities. All cables are manufactured in the USA and comes ...
Courtesy of Marmon Utility
Cable-in-Conduit
CIC streamlines installation, cutting down labor costs and deployment time. Its flexible design navigates complex layouts with ease, while the enclosed structure prevents cable...
Courtesy of Kerite by Marmon Utility
PILC Replacement
Kerite’s PILC Replacement Cable is purpose-engineered to modernize again underground infrastructure. Designed for legacy ducts as small as 3 inches, it delivers unmatched...

Contacts

Kristin Van De Walle

Sales (West & Midwest)

Bill St. Cyr

Sales (East & Int’l)

Kerite by Marmon Utility Categories

Buyer’s Guide Listing Information

Click here for listing information and directions on how to add or update your company.

Request More Information From Kerite by Marmon Utility

By clicking above, I agree to Endeavor Business Media's Terms of Service and consent to receive promotional communications from Endeavor, its affiliates, and partners per its Privacy Notice. I also understand my personal information will be shared with the sponsor of this content, who may contact me about their offerings per their privacy policy. I can unsubscribe anytime.