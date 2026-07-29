Engineered for Underground Reliability

Kerite designs and manufactures medium-voltage power cable from 5kV to 35kV for underground distribution systems. With over 170 years of manufacturing expertise, Kerite cables are built for consistent performance, proven electrical integrity, and dependable service life in the most demanding environments.

A Legacy of Proven Performance

Every Kerite cable is backed by a lifetime guarantee and a legacy of quality trusted by utilities for generations. Designed to withstand moisture, thermal stress, and installation challenges, Kerite cable delivers long-term reliability and reduced life-cycle costs for electric utilities and cooperatives.

U.S.-based Expertise and Support

With domestic engineering, testing, and manufacturing, Kerite by Marmon Utility provides utilities with the confidence of local support and proven solutions that enhance grid resilience, minimize downtime, and ensure performance where reliability matters most.

Sales Offices:

Sales (West & Midwest) – Kristin Van De Walle | 978.870.6576 | [email protected]

53 Old Wilton Road, Milford, NH 03055

Sales (East & Int’l) – Bill St. Cyr | [email protected]

53 Old Wilton Road, Milford, NH 03055