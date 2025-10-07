Hendrix Solutions

Hendrix provides aerial covered conductor systems up to 138kV along with high-density polyethylene insulators. These systems are engineered to withstand harsh conditions, mitigate wildfire risk, and improve line performance in demanding applications. Utilities rely on Hendrix to harden infrastructure and extend asset life in the face of growing reliability challenges.

Kerite Cable

Kerite manufactures medium-voltage underground cable from 5kV to 35kV, backed by a lifetime guarantee and more than 170 years of manufacturing expertise. Kerite cable is designed for dependable long-term service, giving utilities confidence in installations that must perform through severe weather, high loads, and difficult terrain.

Why It Matters

Marmon Utility is a U.S.-based manufacturer dedicated to strengthening grid reliability. Our engineering expertise, proven technologies, and customer support—extending from design through inspection—make us a trusted partner for utilities, cooperatives, and EPCs facing today’s toughest infrastructure challenges. With Hendrix and Kerite, utilities gain both confidence in performance and assurance of long-term resiliency.

