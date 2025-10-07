Hendrix Marmon

Marmon Utility

A US-Based Manufacturer dedicated to providing innovative and customized solutions that maximize the reliability and resiliency of the electrical grid.
53 Old Wilton Rd
Milford, NH 03055
United States of America
Hendrix Solutions
Hendrix provides aerial covered conductor systems up to 138kV along with high-density polyethylene insulators. These systems are engineered to withstand harsh conditions, mitigate wildfire risk, and improve line performance in demanding applications. Utilities rely on Hendrix to harden infrastructure and extend asset life in the face of growing reliability challenges.

Kerite Cable
Kerite manufactures medium-voltage underground cable from 5kV to 35kV, backed by a lifetime guarantee and more than 170 years of manufacturing expertise. Kerite cable is designed for dependable long-term service, giving utilities confidence in installations that must perform through severe weather, high loads, and difficult terrain.

Why It Matters
Marmon Utility is a U.S.-based manufacturer dedicated to strengthening grid reliability. Our engineering expertise, proven technologies, and customer support—extending from design through inspection—make us a trusted partner for utilities, cooperatives, and EPCs facing today’s toughest infrastructure challenges. With Hendrix and Kerite, utilities gain both confidence in performance and assurance of long-term resiliency.

Sales (West & Midwest) – Kristin Van De Walle | 978.870.6576 | [email protected]
Sales (East & Int’l) – Bill St. Cyr | [email protected]
Marmon Utility Careers | Building Power for Life in Seymour, CT
Oct. 3, 2025
Renewables Microseries | Episode 4: Shaping Tomorrow — Collaboration, Policy & Vision
Oct. 1, 2025
Renewables Microseries | Episode 3: Challenges & Solutions in Clean Energy Deployment
Oct. 1, 2025

Fire Retardant Insulators
All Hendrix Insulators are available in FR material to be less prone to ignition and contributing to the spread of wildfires.  Learn More    
Kerite Medium Voltage underground cables
Kerite medium voltage cable is the most dependable cable for underground installation, featuring free-stripping capabilities. All cables are manufactured in the USA and comes ...
Vise Top Line Post
Hendrix Vise Top Line Post Insulators deliver the strength, security, and durability with the simplest installation. Learn More    
Cable-in-Conduit
CIC streamlines installation, cutting down labor costs and deployment time. Its flexible design navigates complex layouts with ease, while the enclosed structure prevents cable...
PICL Replacement
Kerite’s PILC Replacement Cable is purpose-engineered to modernize again underground infrastructure. Designed for legacy ducts as small as 3 inches, it delivers unmatched...
Transmission
Marmon Utility's compact transmission construction system streamlines power delivery with efficiency and innovation. Permitting delays are eliminated by leveraging existing Right...
Aerial Cable Systems
Hendrix Spacer Cable Systems streamline power delivery in dense urban grids, wooded areas, and constrained spaces, all while offering storm-hardened reliability to minimize outages...
Impact Alert
ImpactAlert™ connects seamlessly to Hendrix Spacer Cable Systems. Self-powered and wireless, it detects disruptions the moment they happen—like vehicle strikes, high...

[email protected] (East & Int’l)

[email protected] (West & Midwest)

