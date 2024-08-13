Voltgard, a division of Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.

Located in Northbrook, Illinois, Saf-T-Gard International, Inc. is a privately-held family-owned and operated manufacturer, distributor, importer, exporter and global supplier of personal protective equipment, electrical safety, facility safety and first aid. Today, Saf-T-Gard carries on the tradition that was started more than 85 years ago: Bringing customers the products, training and service they need to keep employees safe in the workplace. Saf-T-Gard is an active member of the National Safety Council (NSC), the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA), the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) and the AD Safety Network and provides thousands of solutions from recognized brand names, in addition to its renowned line of proprietary brands. Saf-T-Gard actively operates the Voltgard® Test Lab, one of the largest, independent, NAIL4PET-accredited test labs for rubber insulating products in the United States.