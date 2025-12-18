CBS ArcSafe® Introduces RSK-CGM.3 for Remote Operation of Ormazabal CGM.3 Switchgear

Denton, TX, December 17, 2025 — CBS ArcSafe®, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, introduces the RSK-CGM.3 remote switching kit (RSK) for Ormazabal CGM.3 switchgear.

Compatible with all configurations of Ormazabal CGM.3 switchgear for disconnect and earthing switch operations, the RSK-CGM.3 allows technicians to remotely operate equipment from outside the arc flash boundary (up to 300 feet away with line of sight).

Powered by a Milwaukee M18™ REDLITHIUM ion battery pack, it requires no modifications to existing electrical equipment. Weighing 17 lbs., it is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for hard-to-access areas. Quick installation and removal ensure minimum downtime, and adjustable travel and locators accommodate the entire product line.

All CBS ArcSafe products are manufactured in the United States at our facility in Denton, Texas. For more information, visit CBSArcSafe.com or call 877-4-SAFETY.