Nordic Fiberglass, Inc. has been manufacturing quality products for the Underground Electrical Industry since 1970. We're proud of the products we manufacture but we also take pride in offering quality and reliable customer service you can count on. We have the box pads for your single & three phase pad mount transformers, switchgear box pads, single & three phase ground sleeves, single, two & three phase sectionalizing cabinets, secondary & meter pedestals. We look forward to working with you.

More Info on Nordic Fiberglass