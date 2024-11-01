Hendrix and Kerite by Marmon Utility

A Service-Oriented Manufacturer We are dedicated to providing innovative and customized solutions that maximize the reliability and resiliency of the electrical grid.

Hendrix and Kerite by Marmon Utility are industry-leading brands providing aerial covered conductor systems from 15kV through 138kV, medium voltage underground cable from 5kV through 35kV, and high-density polyethylene insulators. Through system design, engineered product quality, innovation, superior customer service and engineering support, Marmon Utility delivers robust products that enable customers to achieve outstanding system reliability in the most challenging environments.

Articles & News

IEEE PES Show Update

Stop by the Hendrix Hat Bar at the 2024 IEEE PES Show

March 26, 2024
Create your own customized hat at Booth #5007.
aerial_transmission_feature
Transmission Reliability

Aerial Transmission Adopts Covered Conductor Technology

March 21, 2024
Since the first electric power transmission line was built in 1889, essentially the same technology has been used for construction: bare wire (ACSR, AAAC, AAC, etc.), strung on...
Kerite
Safety

High-Voltage Power Cable on Display

March 17, 2014
The Kerite Co. and Hendrix Wire and Cable will be joining forces to showcase a range of products and services at the 2014 IEEE PES Transmission & Distribution Conference & Exposition...

