COMPANY OVERVIEW
About Hendrix and Kerite by Marmon Utility
A Service-Oriented Manufacturer We are dedicated to providing innovative and customized solutions that maximize the reliability and resiliency of the electrical grid.
Contact
53 Old Wilton Rd.
Milford, NH 03055
United States of America
603-673-2040
More Info on Hendrix and Kerite by Marmon Utility
Hendrix and Kerite by Marmon Utility are industry-leading brands providing aerial covered conductor systems from 15kV through 138kV, medium voltage underground cable from 5kV through 35kV, and high-density polyethylene insulators. Through system design, engineered product quality, innovation, superior customer service and engineering support, Marmon Utility delivers robust products that enable customers to achieve outstanding system reliability in the most challenging environments.
Additional Sales Offices:
116 Route 101A
Amherst, NH, 03031
49 Day Street
Seymour, CT, 06483
