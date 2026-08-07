MOXA EDR-8010 Industrial Secure Router Series

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Aug. 7, 2026
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Courtesy of Neutron USA
MOXA EDR-8010 Industrial Secure Router Series

Neutron USA offers the MOXA EDR-8010 series, an all-in-one industrial secure routers featuring firewall, VPN, NAT, Routing, and Layer 2 or 3 managed switch functions. It is designed with a compact DIN-rail platform to save space and support deployment in harsh industrial environments. The EDR-8010 series helps protect critical assets through device hardening protection and network segmentation, allows remote access via secure VPN tunnel, and simplifies integration between remote OT network control systems and enterprise IT networks. 

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