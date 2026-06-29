IEC-61850 Industrial Rackmount L2/L3 Ethernet Switch

Neutron USA is a nationwide turnkey solution provider specializing in industrial networking and communications. We are pleased to introduce the MOXA PT-G7000 Gigabit Ethernet Rackmount Switch Series, which is designed for mission-critical applications and is available in both Layer 2 and Layer 3 configurations.



The PT-G7000 series has a 1U 19” rackmount modular design supporting up to 28 ports, with a variety of connection interface options including RJ45 ports for 100Mb or Gigabit copper or SFP for dual-speed SFP fiber support. It also supports redundant power modules to accommodate any single power failure backup. The hot-swappable design enables the flexibility for future new connection module extension or maintenance replacement which would not require the system to be shut down, minimizing maintenance costs and ensuring maximum network availability.



The PT-G7000 is built to operate in harsh industrial environments, with an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. It also complies with IEC 61850-3, an international standard for communication networks and systems in power utility substations. Its design exceeds EMC Level 4 standard to ensure reliable operation in high-voltage environments in any critical applications by providing immunity to electrical noise, power surges, electromagnetic interference (EMI), shock, and vibration.

In addition, the PT-G7000 series supports full 28 ports with IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) hardware-based timestamping, enabling accurate time synchronization with local or remote time servers. Precise timing is essential for mission-critical applications where even minor timing discrepancies can lead to system failures or data inconsistencies.



The PT-G7000 also supports PRP (Parallel Redundancy Protocol) and HSR (High-availability Seamless Redundancy) network redundancy protocols to enhance the reliability of critical communications networks. These protocols ensure zero packet loss and zero recovery time, enabling continuous 24/7 operation and helping prevent costly downtime, equipment damage, safety hazards, and power outages caused by communication failures. As a result, PRP and HSR are widely recognized as the preferred redundancy standards for mission-critical applications.



The PT-G7000 series is also suitable for digital substation automation, featuring support for both GOOSE Check and MMS. GOOSE Check allows operators to efficiently monitor and diagnose GOOSE traffic, simplifying troubleshooting and improving network visibility. MMS (Manufacturing Message Specification) enables data acquisition and reporting for Power SCADA systems, supporting reliable monitoring and control of substation operations.



The MOXA PT-G7000 series is an ideal solution for critical industrial and utility applications that require high reliability, seamless redundancy, precise timing synchronization, and robust network performance.

For more information about the MOXA PT-G7000 series or require assistance or discussion about any industrial network applications, please contact us at [email protected].