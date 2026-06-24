Minnkota Joins North Plains Connector HVDC Transmission Project

Minnkota Power Cooperative has joined the North Plains Connector utility consortium, signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with North Plains Connector LLC to secure 150 MW of capacity on the planned high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line.

The 3,000-MW North Plains Connector project, developed by Grid United and ALLETE, is expected to connect the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Western Interconnection and Southwest Power Pool (SPP) markets. The project is designed to strengthen grid reliability and resiliency while expanding market connections across the region.

“North Plains Connector represents a promising opportunity to strengthen the regional grid and support long-term energy reliability and flexibility,” said Mac McLennan, president and CEO of Minnkota Power Cooperative. “This project would create another strong transmission connection near Minnkota’s generation resources, expanding market opportunities for that power while also enhancing our ability to serve members with reliable, affordable electricity.”

McLennan said the transmission line would also provide another pathway for moving power resources from the west into Minnkota’s system, giving the cooperative additional flexibility to respond to changing energy demands.

The 420-mile, up-to-525-kV HVDC transmission line will be capable of moving power in both directions based on market needs and will support the transfer of electricity from various generation sources.

“The momentum on North Plains Connector is reflective of the regional utilities’ commitment to serving their customers by expanding grid capacity in the most efficient and cost-effective way,” said Colleen Nash, leader of the North Plains Connector HVDC transmission project. “We are proud to welcome Minnkota to the utility consortium as the project’s second North Dakota-based utility serving the MISO electricity market.”

Other utility consortium members with signed capacity MOUs include Avista, BHE U.S. Transmission, MDU Resources, NorthWestern Energy, Portland General Electric and Puget Sound Energy.

North Plains Connector represents a multi-billion-dollar investment in Montana and North Dakota and is expected to create more than 800 construction jobs. Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with operations anticipated in 2032.