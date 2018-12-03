Microgrids Erecting the Future Electric Ecosystem

In the next few decades, the grid will evolve to a completely interactive ecosystem.

Grid analytics will provide the basis for decision making in real-time from grid edge devices to cloud base software solutions.

Microgrids are a key element in that evolution.

ComEd and Bronzeville are leading the charge in resiliency and transformation by establishing a true community microgrid.

Bronzeville is the first utility-operated microgrid cluster in the nation, establishing a Community of the Future where ComEd and the local community collaborate to invigorate a neighborhood, leveraging the strength of the smart grid and related services and technologies to enhance the everyday lives of community members.

ComEd is a first mover imagining a smart community where residents and businesses are connected in new ways, reducing their environmental footprint, and having more options and control over their energy usage.



Today, the utility industry is experiencing developments to technology and changing markets that are transforming the traditional way of doing business.

The current state of the grid consists of many completely integrated sub-systems forming a single solution known as the “intelligent grid.”

Most utilities are beginning to prepare for these changes by entering discussions around grid modernization, distributed energy resources compensation, and business model transformation. They are enhancing core utility priorities such as reliability, resiliency and efficiency.

Implementing new technology for these changes, while maintaining normal ongoing operations is a major challenge. Successful implementation of these new business models means that utilities must meet a new level of systems requirements. As a result, utilities are partnering with vendors to develop, deliver and deploy microgrids in their territories.

Microgrids have been used in niche applications for many years, providing backup energy to military bases, college campuses, and other institutions. As the electric grid becomes increasingly digital and the demand for renewable power, security and reliability grows, microgrids are expected to become mainstream and serve as a core piece of the electric system’s infrastructure.

Essentially a small power grid with defined boundaries, a microgrid can operate both when connected to the larger electric grid and as an “island” when there’s an interruption on the main grid.

