There is no certain way to prepare for a storm, but having a plan of action can help in mitigating a potential crisis. No one knows this better than Southwire’s Storm Team, a team that works year-round with utilities and partners to track and anticipate the impact of extreme weather events. While heroic efforts to mitigate the impact of storms is imperative during the storm recovery cycle, they're also costly and time-intensive for all parties involved. Preparing for an extreme weather event takes more than having a team in place ready to dive-in at a moment's notice. It also involves thinking of effective ways to harden infrastructure before a weather event occurs. Southwire's Max Storm™ overhead conductor is a proactive approach to storm preparation.

Download this paper to learn more about:

Examples of Southwire’s storm response capabilities

Technical information on Max Storm™ overhead conductors: Sag comparison under heavy ice loads Blow-out comparison under hurricane wind loads



