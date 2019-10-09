Date: Thursday, November 7th, 2019
Time: 2:00 PM ET
Duration: 1 hour
Understanding the impact of distributed energy resources (DERs) and how they can add value to the grid is a challenge for utilities of all sizes. Modernizing the grid for bidirectional energy flow by understanding the holistic lifecycle of a DER requires new planning strategies, cross-utility integration and new customer engagement models. Join TRC for a webinar that will explore the end-to-end approach to understanding the lifecycle of a DER.
Attendees will learn about:
- New ways to plan and account for DERs in the distribution network
- IT/OT integration across utility systems and DERs to drive optimization for reliability and resiliency
- Real-time control and monitoring
- Connecting with customers to build strategic engagement for DERs
- Maintaining NERC compliance through upcoming changes to PRC-024
Speakers:
Sachin Gupta
Vice President of Sales - DER and System Integration
TRC
David Sanchez
Manager - T&D Power Systems Studies
TRC