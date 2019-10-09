Date: Thursday, November 7th, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

Understanding the impact of distributed energy resources (DERs) and how they can add value to the grid is a challenge for utilities of all sizes. Modernizing the grid for bidirectional energy flow by understanding the holistic lifecycle of a DER requires new planning strategies, cross-utility integration and new customer engagement models. Join TRC for a webinar that will explore the end-to-end approach to understanding the lifecycle of a DER.

Attendees will learn about:

New ways to plan and account for DERs in the distribution network

IT/OT integration across utility systems and DERs to drive optimization for reliability and resiliency

Real-time control and monitoring

Connecting with customers to build strategic engagement for DERs

Maintaining NERC compliance through upcoming changes to PRC-024

Register now!

Speakers:

Sachin Gupta

Vice President of Sales - DER and System Integration

TRC

David Sanchez

Manager - T&D Power Systems Studies

TRC